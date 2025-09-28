Is Rajvir Jawanda Dead? Ranjit Bawa Shares Major Update About Punjabi Singer Post His Lethal Accident

Rajvir Jawanda Health Update: Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has been in the news for an unfortunate incident. While travelling to Shimla with friends, the renowned singer met with a severe accident in Baddi and was critically injured. Known for his passion for biking, Rajvir was riding an adventure motorcycle at the time of the crash and sustained critical injuries. Reports indicate that Rajvir suffered significant injuries to his head, neck, and spine. He is currently receiving medical care at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. The media report suggested that during his transfer to the hospital, he reportedly experienced two heart attacks, adding to the gravity of his condition.

Is Rajvir Jawanda Dead? Fact Check

While the news of Rajvir's deadly accident spread like a wildfire, it was reported that he is on ventilator and fans have been praying in large numbers for his speedy recovery. Amid this, there have been reports about Rajvir succumbing to his injuries. Yes! Reports about the Punjabi singer's unfortunate demise has been going viral on social media. However, these reports have turned out to be rumours and as per the recent update, Rajvir Jawanda is still in the hospital and undergoing treatment

Ranjit Bawa Shares Rajvir Jawanda's Health Update

To note, singer Ranjit Bawa took to his Instagram story and dismissed the reports of his demise. In a video from the hospital, Ranjit Bawa revealed that Rajvir is recovering. He urged everyone not to spread any fake news about his demise and pray for his speedy recovery instead. "Meri benti hai koi vi rumour social media te na failao. Tusi saare ardaas karo ki Rajvir Chardikala ch rave" (I request everyone not to spread any rumours. Just pray for his well being).

Checkout his video here

On the other hand, while talking to the media, Ranjit Bawa also emphasised that Rajvir's blood pressure has improved and that he has tried breathing by himself which is a major positive sign. He also emphasised that Rajvir is responding to the treatment.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Rajvir had met with the accident in Baddi after a wild animal had crashed into his bike. He was accompanied by some of his friends who escaped unharmed. On the other hand, several celebs from the industry took to social media to extending prayers for Rajvir Jawanda. Taking to Instagram story, Diljit Dosanjh wrote, "Praying for @rajvirjawandaofficial Veera. Just heard about the accident news". On the other hand, Guru Randhwa wrote, "Prayers to Waheguru ji for the recovery of our very dear brother @rahvirjawandaofficial paji".