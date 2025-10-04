Is Shoaib Malik Heading for Divorce From Third Wife Sana Javed? Reports Fuel Buzz Around Sania Mirza’s Ex

Shoaib Malik's potential divorce from Sana Javed has ignited speculation, especially following his previous marriage to Sania Mirza. Public reactions vary, but neither has confirmed the status of their relationship amidst ongoing rumours.

Reports suggest that Shoaib Malik, a former Pakistani cricketer, is facing a potential divorce from his third wife, Sana Javed. This news has captured attention as it follows his previous marriage to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Shoaib and Sania's marriage lasted 14 years before ending in early 2024. They have a son named Izyan, who resides with Sania in Dubai.

Speculation about Shoaib and Sana's relationship troubles began when a video surfaced online. In the clip, Shoaib is seen signing autographs while Sana avoids interacting with him. This led to rumours of discord between the couple. Despite the buzz, neither Shoaib nor Sana has made any public statements regarding these claims.

Shoaib's Previous Marriage

Shoaib's earlier marriage to Sania Mirza was widely celebrated across India and Pakistan. However, it ended quietly in early 2024, with Sania's family confirming their separation months later. Rumours of infidelity surrounded their split, but neither party publicly addressed these allegations.

The timing of Shoaib's marriage to Sana Javed raised eyebrows as it occurred shortly after his divorce from Sania was confirmed. Reports suggested that Shoaib and Sana's relationship might have started while he was still married to Sania. However, both have remained silent on these accusations.

Public Reaction and Speculation

The public has reacted with mixed emotions to the news of Shoaib and Sana's possible divorce. Some believe it's just a minor disagreement between the couple, while others suspect deeper issues. The lack of official statements from either party has only fueled speculation further.

Shoaib and Sana faced criticism following their private wedding in January 2024. Their union surprised many due to its timing and the circumstances surrounding it. Despite this scrutiny, they have not publicly commented on their relationship status or addressed the ongoing rumours.

As the situation unfolds, fans remain curious about the future of Shoaib and Sana's relationship. Until an official statement is made, speculation will likely continue to surround this high-profile couple.