Is SS Vardhan The New Musical Wizard In Independent Music Scene & Tollywood?

Music for SS Vardhan has always been a personal journey rather than a pursuit of fame. It has been an integral part of his life, shaping his identity and serving as his medium for storytelling.

A Hyderabad-based composer, SS Vardhan's musical journey began at St. Peter's Public School. Under the mentorship of Mr. Gomes and later Mr. Vidya Sagar, his passion for music flourished. "I owe a lot to them," he reflects. "Their guidance still echoes in my work today."

Film Industry Contributions

SS Vardhan has crafted a diverse portfolio within the film industry over the years. He has composed music for numerous Telugu films and web series, each project contributing uniquely to his growth. His film, Malli Rani Aa Kshanam, holds special meaning due to both its score and the people involved.

The film was directed by Sagar Sailesh, who significantly influenced SS Vardhan's musical style. "Working with Sailesh garu was a turning point. He gave me the space to be honest with the music," he shares.

Exploring New Musical Avenues

While film music remains dear to him, SS Vardhan is now venturing into independent music. "Films that I have worked on, showcased different themes. With my own independent work, I get to share my own stories and ideas to the rest of the world," he explains. This transition allows him to delve into more personal themes and sounds that mirror his own experiences.

His earlier work on Maranam earned him recognition for its powerful background score, while Pages / Panne offered him a chance to explore a nuanced musical language under award-winning director Ram Alladi's guidance.

A Journey of Intentionality

SS Vardhan's path in music has never been hurried; every note and decision is made with purpose. In a fast-paced world, he remains committed to moving with clarity and respect for his craft.

Each project presents an opportunity for him to understand stories deeply from within. His dedication ensures that every piece of music he creates is imbued with intention and heart.