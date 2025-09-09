Isabella Ladera Leaked Video Controversy: Who Is Isabelle? Influencer Accuses Ex-Bf Of Leaking Intimate Video

Photo Credit: Instagram/@isabella.ladera, @beele

Isabella Ladera Private Video Leak Controversy: In a shocking turn of events, Venezuelan influencer and content creator Isabella Ladera has found herself at the center of a deeply personal and disturbing scandal. Known for her glamorous posts and growing online presence, Ladera took to Instagram recently to share a deeply personal and emotional message, one that has now evolved into a developing public controversy.

Popular social media personality, Isabella Ladera, took to her Instagram handle to make explosive allegations against her ex-boyfriend, accusing him of leaking their private, intimate video online without her consent.

On Monday afternoon, the Venezuelan influencer took to her Instagram handle and publicly accused her ex-boyfriend-identified as Brandon de Jesús López, a singer and performer, of leaking an intimate video of the two without her consent. The pair had ended their relationship sometime in 2024, but according to Ladera.

According to her, the footage, which she claims was "only in the hands of two people", her and Beéle, was circulated online without her knowledge, leading to what she describes as one of the "cruelest betrayals".

Ladera went on to state that she has already begun legal proceedings against López and plans to pursue the matter through the proper legal channels. In Venezuela and many other countries, the non-consensual sharing of intimate content-commonly referred to as "revenge p*rn"-is a criminal offense, punishable by law.

Who Is Isabella Ladera?

Isabella Ladera is a well-known influencer on Instagram with 6 million followers. According to a website named Beacons, Isabella was reportedly born on August 23, 1999, which means she turned 26 last month.

Within hours of her statement, social media exploded with reactions. Fellow influencers, women's rights groups, and fans flooded her comment section with messages of support. As of now, Brandon de Jesús López has not issued any public statement in response to the allegations.