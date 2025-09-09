Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Isabella Ladera Leaked Video Controversy: Who Is Isabelle? Influencer Accuses Ex-Bf Of Leaking Intimate Video

By
Isabella Ladera Leaked Intimate Video Controversy
Photo Credit:

Isabella Ladera Private Video Leak Controversy: In a shocking turn of events, Venezuelan influencer and content creator Isabella Ladera has found herself at the center of a deeply personal and disturbing scandal. Known for her glamorous posts and growing online presence, Ladera took to Instagram recently to share a deeply personal and emotional message, one that has now evolved into a developing public controversy.

Isabella Ladera Viral Video: Influencer Accuses Ex-Bf of Leaking Their Intimate Video; Threatens Legal Action

Popular social media personality, Isabella Ladera, took to her Instagram handle to make explosive allegations against her ex-boyfriend, accusing him of leaking their private, intimate video online without her consent.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Isabella Ladera (@isabella.ladera)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Isabella Ladera (@isabella.ladera)

On Monday afternoon, the Venezuelan influencer took to her Instagram handle and publicly accused her ex-boyfriend-identified as Brandon de Jesús López, a singer and performer, of leaking an intimate video of the two without her consent. The pair had ended their relationship sometime in 2024, but according to Ladera.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Forbes Colombia (@forbescolombia)

According to her, the footage, which she claims was "only in the hands of two people", her and Beéle, was circulated online without her knowledge, leading to what she describes as one of the "cruelest betrayals".

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Isabella Ladera (@isabella.ladera)

Ladera went on to state that she has already begun legal proceedings against López and plans to pursue the matter through the proper legal channels. In Venezuela and many other countries, the non-consensual sharing of intimate content-commonly referred to as "revenge p*rn"-is a criminal offense, punishable by law.

Also Read
Nargis (Pakistani Actress) Controversy: WHO Is Majid Bashir? Actress Accuses 3rd Husband Of Domestic Abuse
Nargis (Pakistani Actress) Controversy: WHO Is Majid Bashir? Actress Accuses 3rd Husband Of Domestic Abuse

Who Is Isabella Ladera?

Isabella Ladera is a well-known influencer on Instagram with 6 million followers. According to a website named Beacons, Isabella was reportedly born on August 23, 1999, which means she turned 26 last month.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Isabella Ladera (@isabella.ladera)

Within hours of her statement, social media exploded with reactions. Fellow influencers, women's rights groups, and fans flooded her comment section with messages of support. As of now, Brandon de Jesús López has not issued any public statement in response to the allegations.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: controversy viral video
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X