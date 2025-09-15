Ishan Returns With “2 Thangz” - A Flex Anthem That Redefines Loyalty And Confidence

No filters. No fronts. Just raw confidence. Canadian-based singer-songwriter Ishan is back with a new fire drop, 2 Thangz, and it's a flex anthem like no other. Cutting through ego, silencing self-doubt, the track puts honour and loyalty in the spotlight, making a bold and powerful statement. 2 Thangz is for everyone who believes in living life with pride, purpose, and an unshakable sense of self.

Packed with irresistible energy, addictive beats, and razor-sharp lyricism, 2 Thangz hits the sweet spot between soul and swagger. It reflects on today's material driven world while celebrating the strength of unwavering loyalty and real friendships. This track belongs on your late-night playlists and speaks to anyone who's chasing that unapologetic confidence boost.

Speaking about the track, Ishan shared, "2 Thangz is very personal to me. As an artist, it's important to own your truth, stay true to your art, and strike that balance between pride and humility. Never losing sight of loyalty and real friendships is what will keep you grounded, and that's what this track is all about. I hope the listeners connect with it and find the balance they are looking for."

Ever since making waves with his debut track Okay alongside the hitmaker The Kidd, Ishan has been carving his own lane and proving why he's one of the most exciting new voices in the Punjabi music scene. Known for his melodic flow, versatility, and lyrics that strike straight to the heart, he moves effortlessly between hard-hitting hip-hop and soulful ballads. With every release, Ishan continues to refine his sound while staying true to his signature style. 2 Thangz is another step in his evolution, setting the tone for a way of life, a strong mindset, and a reminder that loyalty and respect will always be the real flex.

Listen to '2 Thangz' here: https://va.lnk.to/2Thangz