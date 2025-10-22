Get Updates
Jackky Bhagnani Calls Rakul Preet Singh “Meri Phuljadi” As She Stuns On The Phuljadi Cover

Jackky Bhagnani Calls Rakul Preet Singh Meri Phuljadi

Style meets star power as Rakul Preet Singh makes a striking appearance on the Phuljadi cover box, exuding a dazzling energy that's hard to miss. Known for her effortless elegance and magnetic screen presence, Rakul's glam-coded avatar is proof of her ever-growing popularity and her position as one of the most stylish leading ladies of the industry know for her pure presence and natural beauty

Adding a personal touch to this spotlight moment, Jackky Bhagnani shared the cover on his Instagram story with a heartfelt line, "Meri Phuljadi ♥🔥 @rakulpreetsingh." His sweet gesture instantly amplified the moment, making it a picture-perfect celebration of Rakul's star power.

Jackky Bhagnani Calls Rakul Preet Singh Meri Phuljadi

Spotted on the cover in a look that perfectly blends festive vibrance and modern glam, Rakul radiates confidence and beauty. Her sharp styling, luminous smile, and effortless poise make her the natural face of the box, a reflection of how seamlessly she carries both elegance and impact.

Being featured on the Phuljadi cover box is more than just a visual treat, it's a statement of Rakul's widespread appeal and the way she effortlessly commands attention. Her popularity has soared over the years, making her a go-to face for brands and covers that want to blend star power with grace.

With Jackky proudly spotlighting the moment and Rakul serving a flawless glam look, the Phuljadi cover stands as a testament to her enduring charm. She isn't just on the box she owns it with every bit of her elegance and confidence.

X