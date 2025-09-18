Japanese Pop Phenomenon JO1 Set To Visit India For The First Time

Japanese pop phenomenon JO1, one of the most celebrated global boys group in Asia, is set to visit India for the very first time. Known for their chart-topping hits, dynamic performances, and growing global fan base, JO1's upcoming stop in Mumbai marks a significant moment in their international journey.

During this short but exciting visit, Mame and Shosei, two of JO1's most beloved members, will be representing the group in the city and are set to experience Mumbai's vibrant culture and energy.

While in the city, the members are scheduled to meet with key personalities from the entertainment and cultural sectors, reinforcing JO1's role as ambassadors of modern Japanese pop. They will also take time to experience some of Mumbai's iconic landmarks, including the Gateway of India and Marine Drive, celebrating the city's rich heritage.

Formed in 2019 the 11-member global boys group under Lapone Entertainment have smashed No.1 hit on the music charts with all the CDs that was sold in Japan. In 2025, they had a world tour going around 6 countries worldwide, while building a devoted global fan base. And this April they did their biggest concert in Tokyo Dome for their first time with 100,000 people in total. Also they performed at the Dodgers Stadium in LA,

JO1's visit to India symbolises not only their rising influence in the global music scene but also the cultural bridge between Japan and India. With passionate fans already awaiting their arrival, the group's presence is expected to create waves across the city and strengthen their bond with Indian audiences.