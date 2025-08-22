Jaswinder Bhalla Death: Carry On Jatta 3 Star’s LAST POST Will Break Your Heart & Leave You In Tears

Jaswinder Bhalla Last Instagram Post: The Punjabi film industry is mourning the loss of a beloved actor, Jaswinder Bhalla, who passed away on August 22 in Mohali at the age of 65. Known for his roles in iconic Punjabi films like Sardaar Ji, Sardaar Ji 2 and Carry On Jatta franchise, Jatt & Juliet, Mel Karade Rabba etc, Bhalla's sudden demise has left his family, colleagues, and fans in deep sorrow. According to media reports, Jaswinder Bhalla had been unwell for some time before being hospitalised and passed away during the treatment.

Jaswinder Bhalla's career spanned decades, during which he became a household name through his comedic roles and memorable performances. His collaborations with prominent actors like Jimmy Sheirgill and Amrinder Gill further solidified his status as a versatile performer. He began his professional journey with Chhankata 88 and debuted in acting with the film "Dulla Bhatti" in 1998. His breakthrough came with "Mahaul Theek Hai" in 1999. The impact of Jaswinder Bhalla's work extends beyond entertainment; he brought joy to countless audiences through his unique style and humour. The senior actor's sudden demise has left everyone in shock and grief.

Jaswinder Bhalla Last Instagram Post

Ever since the news of Jaswinder Bhalla's sudden demise has surfaced, his last Instagram post has been grabbing a lot of attention. To note, the late actor's last Instagram post happens to be the poster of his upcoming movie Carry On Jatta 4. He captioned the post as, "Dhillon Ne Kala Coat Avien Ni Paya 🤣 The Jatt's back in style 🎥 *Carry On Jatta 4* hits cinemas on June 26, 2026" Yes! The movie, which also features Gippy Grewal in the lead, will have Jaswinder Bhalla reprising his role of Advocate Dhillon one last time. To note, Carry On Jatta 4 will emerge as Jaswinder Bhalla's last onscreen appearance and this fact is leaving the fans quite emotional.

Jaswinder Bhalla Son's Post Goes Viral

On the other hand, Jaswinder Bhalla's son Pukhraj's post with the late actor has also been going viral. The post was shared on Jaswinder Bhalla's birthday in May 2025 which included throwback pics of the father-son duo. Pukhraj had captioned it as, "I love you my Hero ♥️ Happy Birthday @jaswinderbhalla 😘"

Meanwhile, several celebs have been mourning Jaswinder Bhalla's demise on social media. Sharing a post on Instagram, renowned Punjabi singer Gurnaam Bhullar wrote, " legend 🙏🏻🙏🏻 R.I.P". On the other hand, Sharry Maan mourned Jaswinder Bhalla's demise and wrote, "Can't believe this.. bahut dukh hoya sun ke... RIP comedy legend Bhalla Saab".