Jaswinder Bhalla Death: Late Actor’s LAST Video From Hospital Goes Viral & It Will Break Your Heart

Jaswinder Bhalla Last Video: In one of the most heartbreaking news from the Punjabi film industry, Jaswinder Bhalla, who is known as 'haasseyaan da badshah' (king of comedy), is no more with us. To note, Jaswinder Bhalla breathed his last on August 22, 2025 at the age of 65. According to media reports, he was hospitalised in Mohali since a few days and died of a brain stroke on Friday. The news of Jaswinder Bhalla's sudden demise has left his family, friends and massive fan following heartbroken and the social media is abuzz with condolence messages.

Jaswinder Bhalla LAST Video Goes Viral

Amid this, a video of Jaswinder Bhalla from the hospital has been going viral on social media which is touted to be his last video before demise. In the video, Jaswinder Bhalla looked visibly weak and had a pipe attached to his nose. The senior actor looked quite distressed in the video. To note, Filmibeat cannot authenticate when the video was shot but the viral video has undoubtedly left the fans heartbroken. Jaswinder Bhalla is survived by his wife Parminder Bhalla and kids Pukhraj Bhalla and Arshpreet Bhalla.

Check Out Jaswinder Bhalla's Last Video:

Jaswinder Bhalla's Cremation Today

In a post shared by Pukhraj on socia media, Jaswinder Bhalla's funeral will take place in Mohali today at 1 PM in Bolangi, Mohali.

Meanwhile, several renowned Punjabi stars have taken to social media to mourn Jaswinder Bhalla's demise. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to social media and wrote, "Jaswinder Bhalla Ji de achanak is duniya to chale jaana behadh afsosjanak hai. Chankateyan di chankar bandh hon te mann udaas hai. Waheguru charna ch niwas bakshan... Chacha Chatra humesha saade dilaan ch vasde rehenge (I deeply saddended the sudden demise Jaswinder Bhalla Ji. May he finds peace in heavenly abode. Chacha Chatra will live in our hearts forever). Diljit Dosanjh also shared Jaswinder Bhalla's pic on his Instagram story and wrote, "Oh Waheguru".

On the other hand, Jaswinder Bhalla's Carry On Jatta franchise co-star Gurpreet Ghuggi wrote, "ਨਹੀਂਓ ਭੁੱਲਣਾ ਵਿਛੋੜਾ ਤੇਰਾ .......... ਫੇਰ ਕਿਸੇ ਜਹਾਨ ਮਿਲਾਂਗੇ ਵੱਡੇ ਵੀਰ . (Nahi bhulna vichoda tera...fer kise Jahan milange vadde veer). Khulli akh ta sabh khumari uttar gai, baithi c jo naal swari uttar gai".