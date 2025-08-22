Jaswinder Bhalla Death Real Reason: Here’s How Gippy Grewal’s Co-Star Died; Know What Exactly Happened

Jaswinder Bhalla Death Real Reason: In what came as a shocking and heartbreaking news from Punjabi film industry, Jaswinder Bhalla has passed away on August 22, 2025. According to media reports, he breathed his last at the of 65. For the uninitiated, Jaswinder Bhalla is known for his role as Advocate Dhillon in Gippy Grewal's Carry On Jatt franchise. He was last seen in Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan starrer Shinda Shinda No Papa which had hit the screens in 2024. Needless to say, Jaswinder Bhalla's demise has sent a wave of shock through the entire industry and the social media is abuzz with condolence messages

Jaswinder Bhalla Real Death Reason Revealed

While there have been endless speculations about what exactly happened to Jaswinder Bhalla, it is reported that the veteran actor wasn't keep well for a while. According to a report published in BBC Punjabi, he was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali owing to health reasons. However, he suffered a brainstroke on Wednesday evening. The media reports further suggested that Jaswinder Bhalla had lost a lot of blood and breathed his last at 4 AM on Friday morning (August 22). The news of Jaswinder Bhalla's demise was confirmed by Bhalla's close friend and Chhankata actor Balmukund Sharma.

Gippy Grewal Mourns Jaswinder Bhalla's Demise

On the other hand, Gippy Grewal took to social media and mourned Jaswinder Bhalla's demise with an emotional note. Gippy, who is in shock and disbelief with Bhalla's demise, called the late actor 'a father, mentor, and the talented actor'. "Our bond was very strong. This is the worst news. May he rest in peace. All my strength to the family. His legacy will live on through his work, and his impact on our lives will never be forgotten. I'll cherish the memories we shared and the lessons he taught me. You will always be in my heart @jaswinderbhalla Bhaji," he added.

It is reported that Jaswinder Bhalla's funeral will take place on August 23 at 12 PM in Mohali