Jaswinder Bhalla Death: Who Is His Wife Parmdeep Bhalla? Know His Son Pukhraj Bhalla & Family Details

By
Jaswinder Bhalla Death Who Is His Wife Parmdeep Bhalla

Who Is Jaswinder Bhalla Wife: Friday brought heartbreaking news for the Punjabi entertainment industry. According to a report by The Economic Times, renowned comedian Jaswinder Bhalla passed away on August 22, 2025, at the age of 65. He was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali. As reported by India TV, Jaswinder had not been keeping well over the past few months. The news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the industry.

Jaswinder Bhalla is survived by his wife, Parmdeep Bhalla, and son, Pukhraj Bhalla. Let us take a closer look at who his wife is.

Who Is Jaswinder Bhalla's Wife?

Jaswinder Bhalla was married to Parmdeep Bhalla. Parmdeep is reportedly a Fine Arts Teacher. As per The Times of India's report, Jaswinder and Parmdeep had two kids together, a daughter and a son. Their daughter, Ashpreet Kaur, is now married and lives in Norway. On the other hand, son Pukhraj is an actor.

Who Is Jaswinder Bhalla's Son Pukhraj Bhalla?

Jaswinder Bhalla's son, Pukhraj Bhalla, is an actor and a singer. He made his debut in the Punjabi entertainment industry with Stupid 7 (2013). he was playing the supporting role in movies like Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua, Vaisakhi List, Harjeeta and Afsar. Pukhraj is well known for appearing in web-series, Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree.

Jaswinder Bhalla Final Rites & Cremation

As per the reports, Jaswinder Bhalla's final rites and cremation will be performed on Saturday, August 23, 2025. The cremation will take place at Balongi cremation ground, Mohali. His friends and family are expected to pay their last tribute to the comedian.

Jaswinder Bhalla was seen sharing the space with well-known named like Diljit, Gippy Grewal, Neeru Bajwa, Hina Khan, Jimmy Sheigill, Amrinder Gill and many more. He has starred in Jatt & Juliet 2, Mel Karade Rabba, Jatt & Juliet, Power Cut, Jihne Mera Dil Luteya, Carry On Jatta, and Sardaar Ji.

