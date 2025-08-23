Jaswinder Bhalla's Last Rites Take Place In Mohali; Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon & Neeru Bajwa Pay Tribute

Mohali, Aug 23 (PTI) Several Punjabi actors, singers and politicians cutting across party lines on Saturday bid a tearful adieu to acclaimed actor Jaswinder Bhalla, who passed away on Friday. The mortal remains of Bhalla were consigned to flames at a cremation ground in Mohali. Bhalla (65), who captivated the Punjabi audience worldwide with his performances in the satirical series "Chhankata" and movies like "Carry on Jatta" and "Jatt and Juliet, among many others, died on Friday morning at a private hospital in Mohali.

He was undergoing treatment after suffering a brain haemorrhage. "He (Bhalla) gave new directions to Punjabi comedy," Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who was also a comedian before joining politics, said on Friday, adding that Bhalla made an outstanding contribution for the promotion of Punjabi art and culture.

Actors and singers, including Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon and Neeru Bajwa, visited Bhalla's residence in Mohali and expressed grief with his family members. Mourners, including Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema, assembled at the residence of Bhalla to pay their last respect to the noted actor. Punjab minister Tarunpreet Singh Sood, former minister and Congress leader Balbir Singh Sidhu, former MP Mohammad Sadiq, BJP leader and Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans, singer Mankirat Aulakh, actor Karamjit Anmol, Punjab Agricultural University Vice Chancellor S S Gosal and several Punjabi artistes attended Bhalla's cremation. Senior officials from the district administration and police, including Mohali Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and DIG (Rupnagar Range) H S Bhullar were also present.

Born on May 4, 1960, in Ludhiana, Bhalla completed his BSc and MSc from the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, before earning a PhD in agricultural extension. He joined PAU in 1989 as an assistant professor and rose to become a professor and head of the department of extension education in 2015. After more than three decades of service, Bhalla retired in May 2020. His sharp wit, unique style, and ability to reflect social realities through humour made him not just an entertainer, but also a cultural icon. A popular comedian and character actor, Bhalla rose to fame with his audio-visual satirical series "Chhankata" in 1988, in which he played Chacha Chatar Singh. Known for his iconic one-liners, his movies, including "Carry on Jatta" and "Jatt and Julliet", were a hit among the Punjabi audience.