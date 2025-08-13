'Jaya Bachchan Is Most Rude Celebrity': Pakistani Actress Brutally Slams Amitabh Bachchan's Wife In THIS Video

Mishi Khan Slams Jaya Bachchan: There has been much talk recently around Jaya Bachchan's viral video. In the viral video, we could see Jaya Bachchan pushing a man who was trying to take a selfie with the actress and the Member of Rajya Sabha. Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to call out Amitabh Bachchan and his wife for throwing tantrums. Now, a famed Pakistani actress took to her social media to call Jaya Bachchan for her behavior.

Also Read EXCLUSIVE! Court Kacheri Star Pavan Malhotra Mentions Abhishek Bachchan As He Explains Nepotism In Bollywood

Pakistani Actress Calls Jaya Bachchan

Mishi Khan is a well-known Pakistani actress who has worked both in films and television. She is well known to the industry for portraying Uroosa in the Pakistani drama Aroosa. The Pakistani actress recently uploaded a video on Instagram with caption, "Jaya Bhaduri needs a shrink . So does her husband. 😱." In case you don't already know Jaya Bhaduri is Jaya Bachchan.

Mishi said in her video, "Mere khyal me puri duniya ki jo showbiz industry hai na...sabse badtameez, rude aur leechad kism ki celebrity jo h na wo hai Jaya Bhaduri (In my opinion, when it comes to the global showbiz industry, the most ill-mannered, rude, and unpleasant celebrity I've seen is Jaya Bhaduri)." The Pakistani actress further calls out Jaya Bachchan for pushing the man who was trying to get a selfie with her. Mishi says, "Use aaram se keh detin ki aap side m ho jayein..aise jor ka use peeche kar ke dhakkar mara h..." She further slammed Jaya Bachchan for calling out people in the assembly and being unnecessarily rude.

"Pata nahi Amitabh Bachchan ne use kaise..." Mishi smirked as she slammed the veteran actor for marrying a Jaya Bachchan. "She is so rude and so insolent and so full of herself," said Mishi while adding the viral video of Jaya Bachchan in her post.

Yesterday (August 12), Kangana Ranaut called out Jaya Bachchan, saying, "Most spoilt and privileged woman. People put with her tantrums/nonsense just because she is @amitabhbachchan ji's wife. That Samajwadi topi looks like a rooster comb while she looks like fighting cock!! Such disgrace and shame."