Janmashtami 2025: Jaya Kishori Opens Up On Singing Bhajan Daras Kanhaiya Ke, Calls It Divine Experience

Jaya Kishori is a multifaceted individual, excelling as a motivational speaker, author, and singer. Her spiritual journey has taken a new turn with the release of her latest bhajan, "Daras Kanhaiya Ke," in anticipation of Janmashtami. This song is a tribute to her devotion to Lord Krishna.

Recording this bhajan was a sacred experience for Jaya. She considers it an offering to Lord Krishna for the festival. "It is a bhajan to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna and it talks about the essence of everybody in the Braj who is dancing with immense happiness and is unable to get over the beauty of lord Krishna. Their eyes get welled up every time they look at Shri Krishna and it has been an honour to be able to associate with this bhajan and show my love for Kanha," she says.

Musical Collaboration

The song "Daras Kanhaiya Ke" showcases a collaboration between talented artists. It features music composed by Raaj Ashoo and lyrics penned by Seepi Jha. Jaya Kishori lends her voice to this soulful track, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar. The accompanying video is directed by Nitish Raizada.

Jaya's diverse talents have allowed her to connect deeply with audiences through various mediums. Her work as an author, speaker, and singer reflects her dedication to spreading positivity and spirituality. Each role she takes on adds another dimension to her already impressive repertoire.

This latest musical endeavour highlights Jaya's commitment to celebrating her faith through art. By releasing "Daras Kanhaiya Ke," she aims to share the joy and devotion associated with Janmashtami with others who hold Lord Krishna dear

Jaya Kishori continues to inspire many with her multifaceted career and spiritual dedication. Her ability to seamlessly blend different talents into meaningful expressions of faith sets her apart as a unique figure in contemporary spiritual discourse.