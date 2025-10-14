Jhalaa Takes Indian Classical Music Global With Stunning North American Debut, Mentored By Legendary AR Rahman

In a landmark moment for Indian music on the world stage, JHALAA, the trailblazing raga-based ensemble from India, made a powerful North American debut at "The Promise of Music" concert in Toronto, presented by The Glenn Gould Foundation, celebrating music's power to unite cultures and generations.

Opening for none other than their mentor, Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman, JHALAA delivered an electrifying live performance that redefined the possibilities of Indian classical music in a global context. Their set, a seamless blend of ancient ragas, intricate rhythms, and contemporary expression, captivated an international audience and earned them a standing ovation.

AR Rahman, who personally introduced the band on stage, praised their artistry, saying "JHALAA's performance is rich in emotion, precision, and artistry, and is an inspiring reflection of India's classical roots infused with a modern soul that resonates across borders."

JHALAA's music bridges tradition and innovation, proving that Indian classical music can speak a universal language. The ensemble's ability to craft a global sound while staying deeply rooted in heritage positions them as torchbearers for India's evolving sonic identity on the world stage.