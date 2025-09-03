JioHotstar Sparks Drops The Trailer Of Almost Fit, A Fitness-tainment Series Hosted By Gurleen Pannu

Mumbai, September 3, 2025: JioHotstar Sparks announces a refreshing new original series Almost Fit, premiering this September. Hosted by comedian and digital creator Gurleen Pannu, the six-part series introduces an exciting new format that blends fitness, fun, and unscripted conversations, turning workouts into entertaining adventures.

Unlike conventional fitness shows, Almost Fit features Gurleen stepping in as a curious beginner to fitness. Each episode sees her explore a different workout form with fitness-savvy companions, ranging from yoga and calisthenics to pickleball and Zumba. The result is a mix of energy, laughter, candid reflections, and unexpected challenges that reshape the perception of fitness into something approachable and enjoyable.

With its raw, handheld aesthetic, the series moves away from stylised perfection, capturing the spontaneity and unpredictability of real attempts. By blending humor, experimentation, and genuine interactions, Almost Fit redefines what fitness on-screen can look like, proving that it doesn't have to be about pressure or perfection, but about showing up and having fun.