Josh Lokal brings the spirit of Durga Puja alive with #JaiMaDurga

This Durga Puja, Josh Lokal paid tribute to the divine strength of Maa Durga through the campaign #JaiMaDurga, uniting artists whose music reflected the emotion, power, and celebration of the festival. The platform showcased how regional and independent voices can come together to create a national celebration of sound, devotion, and identity.

The #JaiMaDurga lineup featured remarkable artists who captured the festival's energy through their distinct musical styles.

From Bangladesh, Provat Tonoy brought his signature fusion to the devotional track Doshovuja Maa Remix. A self-taught producer and composer, Provat is known for blending soulful melodies with contemporary beats, taking inspiration from musical greats like A R Rahman and Habib Wahid. Through Josh Lokal, his remix reached new audiences across borders, symbolising how devotion transcends geography and language.

From the hills of Himachal Pradesh, Vaibhav Chauhan, known as Sirmoux, reimagined Aigiri Nandini with a modern, cinematic touch. A record producer and audio engineer, he combines traditional Himachali folk elements with electronic, hip hop, and ambient influences to create soundscapes that are deeply emotional yet cutting-edge. His work on Josh Lokal reflected both innovation and reverence, carrying the chant of the goddess into a new sonic dimension.

The celebration also featured Bimugdha Das with Durga Maa, Keshab Dey with Dugga Mayer Joy, and Khushboo Uttam with festive songs including Le Photo Le, Murti Durga Mai Ke, and Durga Puja Mela. Each artist brought a unique voice to the festival, creating a collective musical experience that resonated across India.

By bringing these diverse voices together, Josh Lokal once again proved its commitment to amplifying local talent and celebrating India's rich musical heritage. The #JaiMaDurga campaign became a national celebration of faith expressed through music via powerful, contemporary, and deeply rooted devotion.

As Durga Puja came to an end, the voices of these artists continued to echo through Josh Lokal, carrying forward the message of strength, creativity, and unity inspired by Maa Durga herself.