Josh Lokal Is Giving Punjabi Hip-Hop Its Next Disruptor And His Name Is MNY

When Mani Singh stepped into his first school performance, he had no idea he was stepping into a prophecy. He didn't have access to studios or industry connections. What he had was a mic, a dream, and the sound of legacy running in his blood. Today, the world knows him as MNY, and thanks to Josh Lokal, that story is no longer underground.

MNY grew up in Bathinda, Punjab, where music was part of everyday life. His grandfather brought quiet wisdom, his father brought relentless encouragement. Before the charts and cameras, there were cassettes, karaoke mics, and family jam sessions that planted the seed. The real spark came when he discovered the global wave of Punjabi hip-hop. Bohemia's sharp lyricism, Akon's hooks, and Biggie's grit shaped the sound he wanted to create.

By the time he was a teenager, MNY was already writing lyrics and freestyling with friends. He taught himself instruments, performed live at school events, and in 2017, he recorded his first track. It wasn't perfect, but it was his. That honesty became his signature.

From there, MNY refused to stay in a box. He blended EDM, trap, indie rap, and hyperpop to create songs that followed emotion, not trends. Each track became a new experiment. Different genres, same truth.

But the journey was not easy. As an independent artist, MNY faced every challenge from financial limitations to industry rejection. Still, he stayed grounded in his faith, his family, and a belief that struggle creates better artists.

For him, writing is a sacred space. He doesn't overthink. He listens. He waits for the moment when everything else goes silent and the music flows. Whether it comes from personal experience or something bigger, his process is always pure.

His music is not just for himself. It's for anyone who needs motivation. MNY calls his songs hardcore inspiration. His fans call them life saving. They write to him about how his music pushes them forward when everything feels stuck. That impact means more than any award.

That's when Josh Lokal stepped in.

MNY didn't pitch. He didn't audition. Josh Lokal found him. It saw the fire, the skill, and the message. This wasn't about chasing clout. It was about supporting a real artist who had already built his identity. For the first time, MNY found a platform that understood the value of independent regional voices in the hip-hop space.

Josh Lokal isn't shaping him. It's amplifying him. It's giving him a stage to grow, an audience to reach, and the support to keep doing what he loves. His voice, his story, and his sound are now reaching listeners far beyond Bathinda.

MNY's dream is simple. Make music that inspires. Make his family proud. Stay humble and connected. And still bring the fire. Success is not just about streams. It's about legacy.

Punjabi hip-hop is not a trend. It is a movement. And MNY is one of the artists leading it forward.

Listen to MNY now on Josh Lokal and witness the rise of a voice that's raw, real, and ready to take over.

Josh Lokal is creating a new space for regional artists to grow without waiting for a label or viral moment. Live inside the Josh app, it's open to independent artists performing in Indian languages. Submit your music here and be part of this new chapter in India's music community.