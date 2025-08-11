Josh Lokal Powers Tej’s Rise As A Telugu Indie Artist

In the narrow lanes of Hyderabad, where studio lights are rare and hustle is the only currency, Tej Geeth built a music journey entirely on his own. No music degree. No industry godfather. Just a dream, a beat, and a stubborn belief that his story deserved to be heard. Today, thanks to Josh Lokal, it finally is.

Tej is not your typical indie artist. He is a songwriter, music producer, and performer rolled into one. He runs Ti Dance Studio in Hyderabad, a space he built to teach dance and cover rent. By day, he trained others. By night, he wrote, composed, and produced music. That is when his most honest work was born. His first release, Idhemite, came from instinct, not instruction.

His breakout song Kanule has crossed 64,000 views on YouTube. His latest track Hyraana, released on June 28, captures everything that defines Tej. Emotionally heavy, visually rooted in his world, and sonically fresh. There is no production gloss. No manufactured hook. Just lived experience turned into music.

Growing up in Hyderabad, Tej was surrounded by pop and Carnatic sounds. But it was watching Michael Jackson perform that lit the fuse. That was when he realised he did not want to just consume music. He wanted to create it. He could not read music. He did not play an instrument. But he started producing anyway. Each track became a lesson. Some lyrics he wrote himself, while others came through collaborations, shaping his distinctive sound over time.

He never made music for trends. He made it for people who feel the things he does. Nostalgia. Loss. Longing. Love. His songs are emotional bookmarks for moments most people never put into words. He says that every time he writes or produces a track, it pulls him into an imaginary world, and he believes his listeners go there with him.

That vulnerability is what caught the attention of Josh Lokal. The platform did not discover Tej. It recognised him. He had already done the work. Lokal simply gave it a louder speaker. For the first time, his DIY music is travelling far beyond Hyderabad. No filters. No rewrites. Just raw emotion connecting with real people.

For Tej, success is not measured in charts. It is in the ability to wake up and make original music. It is hearing strangers sing his lyrics back to him. It is building a community that understands where his words come from. One day, he hopes to perform live for them, raw and loud.

With Josh Lokal behind him, that dream is no longer distant. The platform is not just making artists go viral. It is making them feel seen. In a digital world full of noise, Josh Lokal is building a space for real voices and real stories.

Hyderabad gave him the roots. Music gave him the wings. Josh Lokal gave him the mic. And now, Tej Geeth is being heard the way he always should have been. Fully, finally, and with no apologies.

