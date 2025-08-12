Josh Lokal Presents #FreedomLoop – An exclusive Independence Day Showcase For India’s Independent Musicians

Josh Lokal, the independent music property inside the Josh app, will make this Independence Day unforgettable with the launch of #FreedomLoop, a nationwide campaign celebrating twenty five of the most powerful patriotic and India-themed songs by independent artists. Running from August 13 to August 15, this special edition will spotlight voices that carry the true spirit of Bharat.

A stage for the nation's sound

#FreedomLoop will feature a carefully curated selection of just twenty five songs that reflect India's pride, unity, heritage and hope for the future. These tracks span multiple languages and genres, from soulful folk ballads and traditional anthems to modern high energy interpretations of patriotism. Each song has been chosen for its ability to move listeners and connect with them on a national level.

Unmatched reach for independent artists

The Josh app reaches more than one hundred and fifty million monthly active users, offering one of the largest and most diverse stages for independent music in the country. Each featured song will be promoted to more than fifteen million listeners during the Independence Day week, reaching audiences across India's towns, cities and regions.

Celebrating the voices of Bharat

Josh Lokal has become a trusted platform for independent musicians seeking visibility and recognition. #FreedomLoop continues that mission, ensuring these impactful patriotic tracks reach listeners far beyond their existing circles, becoming part of the nation's Independence Day celebration.

The Josh Lokal team said, "#FreedomLoop is our way of honouring independent musicians who have captured the essence of India through their music. By featuring over twenty-five Originals, we are making this a truly exclusive showcase for voices that deserve to be heard by millions during this important moment for the country."

Available exclusively on the Josh app

From August 13 to August 15, #FreedomLoop will be live only on Josh Lokal, which can be accessed directly from the Lokal tab in Josh App. This is where listeners can explore all featured tracks and artist stories.

This Independence Day, #FreedomLoop will ensure that these twenty-five voices of freedom are heard across the nation.