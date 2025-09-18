Jwala Gutta Joins Neha Dhupia’s Freedom To Feed Live Session On Motherhood, Breastfeeding Awareness

Neha Dhupia's much-lauded initiative, Freedom To Feed, continues to bring impactful conversations around motherhood, breastfeeding, and the challenges women face in balancing personal and professional lives. This time, the platform welcomes ace Indian badminton player and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Jwala Gutta, who will be joining Neha for a candid live session today on the 18th September 2025.

Jwala, who recently embraced motherhood, made headlines for her thoughtful contribution of donating 30 litres of breast milk to help other infants in need. Her inspiring gesture not only brought attention to the importance of breastfeeding but also highlighted the urgent need for awareness and support for mothers across the country.

Speaking about the upcoming session, Neha Dhupia, founder of Freedom To Feed, said "I am truly excited to have Jwala join us on Freedom To Feed. She has always been a champion both on and off the court, and now as a new mother, she is leading by example in starting conversations that matter. Her story of strength, empathy, and resilience is one that so many women will connect with. I look forward to hearing her journey as a mother, as an athlete, and as a woman breaking barriers."

It's basically about normalising breastfeeding. It's about making sure that we don't sexualize it, that's what the community is about. Jwala's donation of breast milk stands as a shining example of empowerment, as it helps save lives of infants in NICU wards and inspires countless mothers. She has not only broken barriers in sports but is also reshaping conversations around motherhood and child health in India.