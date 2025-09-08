Kalpana – The Journey Of A Dream Comes Alive: John Paul Has Unveiled His Long-awaited Global Collab Album

Mumbai 8th September: Kalpana - The Journey of a Dream Comes Alive Indian independent guitarist and audio producer John Paul has unveiled his long-awaited global collaboration album, "Kalpana". What began as a bedroom project nine years ago has now grown into a cross-cultural movement featuring over 30 celebrated artists from India and abroad.

The album is a heartfelt tribute to John Paul's late mother and showcases a unique concept, #FindYourCalm challenging the misconception that high-energy or cross-genre music fuels aggression, instead highlighting its ability to heal and restore balance.

Kalpana features legends including Shankar Mahadevan, Raghu Dixit, Arijit Singh, alongside virtuosos such as BC Manjunath, Gino Banks, Sambit Chatterjee, Pramath Kiran, Abhay Sharma, Omkar Dhumal, and international icons like Thomas Lang, Elise Testone, Bubby Lewis, Tamer Pinarbasi, among others.

The album was officially launched in Mumbai on 22nd August, featuring a live showcase of six tracks. The first single, "Yosemite's Hathi," is now streaming with its music video on YouTube. In the coming months, the remaining songs from the album will be released sequentially, gradually unveiling the full tapestry of sound and emotion that Kalpana represent