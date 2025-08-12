'Fighting Cock': Kangana Slams Jaya Bachchan As 'Spoilt Woman', Tags Amitabh In Fiery Post Amid VIRAL Video

Jaya Bachchan VIRAL Video: Jaya Bachchan is known for grabbing headlines for her angry behavior. Recently, a new video of Amitabh Bachchan's wife went viral on social media. In this video, angry Jaya Bachchan is seen pushing a man as she was capturing a picture with her. While pushing the man, she was heard saying, "Kya kr rahe hain aap?"

Watch Jaya Bachchan's VIRAL Video:

After Jaya Bachchan's video went viral, Kangana Ranaut took to social media, tagging her husband Amitabh Bachchan, while calling out the Member of Rajya Sabha. Kangana wrote a long note on her Instagram story while re-sharing Jaya Bachchan's viral video.

Kangana wrote, "Most spoilt and privileged woman. People put with her tantrums/nonsense just because she is @amitabhbachchan ji's wife." She added, "That Samajwadi topi looks like a rooster comb while she looks like fighting cock!! Such disgrace and shame."

A user took the screenshot of Kangana's story and shared it on a Reddit thread with title "Kangana ranaut tagged Amitabh bacchan on her story while bashing jaya bacchan 😭💀." An excited fan commented, "Now waiting jaya didi's befitting reply." Another wrote, "No filter kangu. 10 on 10 for rooster Comb comparison."

ANI uploaded the viral video of Jaya Bachchan where she is seen pushing the man angrily as he was trying to take selfie with her. ANI captioned the video, "Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan scolded a man and pushed him away, while he was trying to take a selfie with her." In the viral video, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi is also standing near Jaya Bachchan. Instead of waiting and giving any importance to the matter, Priyanka chose to walk towards the club.

Previous to this, Jaya Bachchan's Parliament debate on Operation Sindoor went viral. She slammed the member of the treasury bench for interrupting her. Angry Jaya said, "Either you speak or I will speak." Jaya also turned towards Priyanka to say "don't control me" as she was making gestures with her hands.