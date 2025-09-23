Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor & Triptii Dimri Sizzle In New Fashionable Ad For Myntra- DEETS Inside

Myntra, one of India's leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle destinations, has unveiled its latest marketing campaign for the Big Fashion Festival (BFF), its iconic festive fashion event. The campaign features celebrated Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, along with acclaimed director, producer, and fashion icon Karan Johar. Adding to the entertainment quotient, the ad film also stars popular stand-up comedians and digital creators, including Rajeev Masand, Aaditya Kulushreshth, and Baba Sehgal, who come together to spotlight Myntra's exciting '3X' savings proposition across popular brands.

The multi-day fashion extravaganza, commencing on 20th September with early access starting on 19th September at 8:00 PM for Myntra Insiders, will present an unmatched selection of over 4 million styles from 15,000+ brands, delivering one of the most comprehensive festive fashion experiences in the country.

The offers from Myntra are so enticing that B-town celebs are crashing everything from birthdays to stand-ups. The film humorously captures the chaos faced by celebrity managers, who are left exhausted as their clients, armed with endless outfits from Myntra's Big Fashion Festival, run out of events grand enough to flaunt them. From bank retirement parties and dog birthdays to comedy gigs and faux film screenings, the narrative cleverly illustrates how irresistible festive deals can turn the most unlikely occasions into fashion-worthy moments.

Karan Johar commented on the campaign, saying, "Festive fashion has always been about expression and drama, and this campaign takes that idea and gives it a playful twist. Even if it's your dog's birthday, the message is that style deserves its spotlight everywhere. Myntra has done a wonderful job of blending humour with fashion, and I'm delighted to be part of a campaign that celebrates both with such flair." Speaking about the campaign, Kejal Parekh, Associate Director, Marketing, Myntra, said, "The Big Fashion Festival is a cultural moment that brings fashion, entertainment, and self-expression together. With Ranbir, Triptii, and Karan at the center of this film, we wanted to explore a fresh, light-hearted take on what happens when irresistible festive deals lead to more looks than occasions. By placing our stars in quirky, unexpected settings, the campaign highlights that with Myntra's 3X proposition, every moment, big or small, can be transformed into a fashion-worthy occasion."

About the Ad Film

The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Karan Johar, and more, takes a humorous, behind-the-scenes look at the plight of celebrity managers struggling to keep up with their clients' endless new looks, courtesy of Myntra's 3X BFF deals. What begins as a casual gripe session at a hotel lounge quickly spirals into a series of comical vignettes where the managers are forced to find increasingly absurd occasions to showcase their celebrity's outfits.

Ranbir Kapoor makes an over-the-top appearance at Mrs. Bhatia's retirement party in a sharp festive ensemble, posing for pictures in a drab bank hall. His casual quip, "We are just good friends," leaves Mrs. Bhatia bewildered, but his manager exasperated, proof that fashion statements now take precedence over farewell speeches.

Karan Johar dials up the drama at a Bandra aunty's dog's birthday, hailing it as a "PET Gala" while flaunting a new Indo-western outfit. Later, he ropes in film critic Rajeev Masand under the pretense of a private screening, only to showcase a "film" of his fashion looks, leaving Masand utterly flustered.

Triptii Dimri lights up a reel with Baba Sehgal, interrupting his rap to twirl into frame with a gleeful, "Dekho mera naya lehenga!" Her spontaneity underscores the irrepressible charm of festive fashion that demands attention everywhere, even in the middle of a song.

Ranbir pushes the humour further with comic collaborations, cracking jokes on stage with stand-up comic Aaditya Kulushreshth (Kullu) while his manager is the only one laughing.

The film closes back in the lounge, where the three managers ruefully admit to staging everything from repeated mundane ceremonies to shaving their kids' heads (Mundan) twice and even their own heads just to find events. Their collective frustration builds to the campaign's punchline: With Myntra's Big Fashion Festival offering triple the discount milega... to triple the dikhava toh chalega na?!