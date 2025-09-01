Karan Tacker Announces His Entrepreneurial Debut With New Brand ‘GOONDA’

Bollywood heartthrob and multifaceted talent Karan Tacker has just added another feather to his cap, and this time, it's nothing less than a rebellion in a bottle. Known for his commanding screen presence and directorial ventures, Tacker is now stepping into the world of lifestyle entrepreneurship with the launch of GOONDA, a brand that promises to shake up the spirits and energy space in India.

The actor made the announcement on social media with a post posing his team, "The wait is over. Proud to unveil my entrepreneurial debut: GOONDA. Born from audacity and ambition, GOONDA fuses the smooth craft of 100% agave spirits with the raw kick of energy drinks. What began as an idea over tequila in 2023 has now become a movement-powered by a team of visionaries, risk-takers, and creators bringing world-class skills to one table. This is something unapologetically bold, proudly all-Indian. ⚡ Live the #GoondaLife ⚡"

The bold new label comes armed with a daring dual portfolio: El Goonda, a premium 100% agave spirit crafted from Indian-grown agave, and Goonda Energy, a punchy, flavour-forward energy drink range. Together, they embody what Tacker calls "India's purest blend of attitude, flavour, and fearless fun."

He adds, "For me, GOONDA isn't just about liquor or energy drinks - it's about creating a culture. As an actor, I've always played characters who stand for something, and as a director I've learned how stories can move people. With GOONDA, I wanted to take that same spirit and bottle it. This brand is about rebellion, freedom, and celebrating the new Indian voice that isn't afraid to stand out. We've crafted El Goonda from 100% Indian-grown agave because I wanted something homegrown yet world-class - bold, unapologetic, and proud of its roots. I see GOONDA as an attitude more than a product, and I'm excited to share that with the world." says Tacker, who also serves as Brand Co-founder and Marketing & PR Director.

From leading man to director to now brand-builder, Karan Tacker seems unstoppable. And while his entrepreneurial gamble is making headlines, fans won't have to wait long to see him back on screen - he returns in Bhay, set to stream this December.