Karan Tacker Honoured As ‘Fit India Champion’ By The Ministry Of Youth Affairs & Sports

Actor Karan Tacker, known for his impactful performances in Special OPS, Tanvi the Great, and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, was felicitated as a 'Fit India Champion' by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, and Smt. Raksha Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, at the National Fitness and Wellness Conclave 2025, held at The Trident, Nariman Point, Mumbai.

The Fit India Movement, envisioned by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is a nationwide initiative encouraging citizens to embrace fitness, wellness, and discipline as a way of life. Every year, the Ministry honours individuals who inspire others through their commitment to fitness and healthy living.

Following Ayushmann Khurrana's recognition earlier this year, Karan Tacker has now been named Fit India Champion for his consistent advocacy of health and holistic wellness. The felicitation was led by *Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya* and Smt. Raksha Khadse, and attended by prominent personalities from the fitness, wellness, and corporate sectors.

Expressing his gratitude, Karan Tacker shared, "It's a huge honour to be recognised as a Fit India Champion. Fitness for me is not just about appearance but about mental strength, consistency, and balance. I'm grateful to the Ministry for this recognition and proud to be part of a movement that inspires India to stay active and healthy."

Known for his discipline and dedication, Karan has long been an advocate for holistic well-being. Through his social media and public interactions, he continues to motivate followers to make fitness a lifestyle rather than a temporary goal.

On the professional front, Karan will soon be seen in his upcoming series "Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery", an eight-episode supernatural thriller based on the true story of India's first paranormal investigator.

Karan Tacker truly embodies the Fit India spirit, nspiring his fans to lead healthier, stronger, and more balanced lives.