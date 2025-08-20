Karma Drops His Latest Single ‘Ring A Rose’: Swagger, Struggle, And A Hook That Won’t Leave Your Head

Karma is back with 'Ring A Rose', a raw, unapologetic street anthem that channels the hustle, ambition, and hunger that define his artistry. Powered by a heavy beat and the instantly addictive hook "Ringa ringa roses, pocket bhari notes se", the track flips a childhood rhyme into a fearless statement of triumph.

'Ring A Rose' is Karma at his sharpest, balancing swagger with struggle, wit with grit. The single, released via Warner Music India, is paired with a high-octane music video that fuses live action with animation. In it, Karma and his crew take on a local don, transforming his bars into a cinematic street tale.

Speaking about the song, Karma said, "I wanted to take something innocent and make it dangerous. 'Ring A Rose' is about turning play into power. It's the grind, the scars, the wins and wearing all of it proudly. Every line is me telling the world: I'm here, and I'm not slowing down."

Watch the official video:

Through tracks like Duniya Makkaar, GOAT SHIT, Karta Kya Hai, and BADA, Karma has carved a distinct lane in Indian hip-hop earning chart spots, building a cult fanbase, and emerging as one of the most compelling voices of the new wave.

'Ring A Rose' is now streaming on all major platforms.