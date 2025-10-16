Kavi Sammelan Tour 2025: Dr. Kumar Vishwas Brings the Soul Of Ramayana To Mumbai, Says 'It Felt Like...'

In Mumbai, the Shanmukhananda Auditorium was filled with excitement as Dr. Kumar Vishwas led a remarkable Kavi Sammelan. The event, which sold out two weeks in advance, featured esteemed poets like Sudeep Bhola, Sakshi Tiwari, Vinod Pandey, and Kushal Kushendra. The evening was a blend of humour, heartfelt tales, and cultural pride. Attendees of all ages responded with laughter and applause, culminating in a standing ovation from nearly 3,000 people.

Dr. Kumar Vishwas's performance was particularly memorable for his recitation of poems that celebrated devotion and Indian cultural values. His verses honoured Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, showcasing his deep understanding of Indian traditions. Dr. Vishwas is also working on lyrics for a Ramayana film adaptation with music legends A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The show seamlessly combined spirituality with modern themes, leaving the audience moved by its emotional richness.

Upcoming Tour Across India

After the success in Mumbai, Dr. Kumar Vishwas's Kavi Sammelan tour will visit several cities across India in the coming months. This tour aims to continue celebrating poetry as an art form that resonates with all generations.

Reflecting on the event, Dr. Kumar Vishwas shared his thoughts: "It felt like one of my most special shows. It was a great enthusiastic audience, from youngsters to senior citizens enjoying an evening of poetry. The smiles, the tears, and the happy memories of the audience will be etched in my heart for a long time. I'm very excited for the upcoming tour! I love the high energy at live events and can't wait to interact with audiences from all across the country."

The Mumbai show effectively merged spirituality with contemporary relevance, touching attendees deeply with its timeless themes and emotional depth.