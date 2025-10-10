KhanZaadi Drops Bold New Poster For Upcoming Track “TAK DHIN”

Singer and rapper KhanZaadi has unveiled an exciting new poster for her upcoming track "TAK DHIN", sending fans into a frenzy of anticipation. In the poster, KhanZaadi poses confidently in a sleek black leather outfit, radiating strength and charisma. Her striking look hints at the bold energy and attitude that listeners can expect from the song.

Sharing the poster on social media, she wrote, "They wanted soft, I gave 'em fire. ... dropping Oct 14 watch the rise. #TAKDHIN." The track is set to release on October 14, and the poster alone has created significant buzz among her growing fanbase.

The track is composed by Petter × William, and directed by Ankush Kathuria. This collaboration promises a music video that is visually stunning and packed with dynamic performances, perfectly complementing KhanZaadi's bold persona.

Born Firoza Khan, KhanZaadi hails from Assam and has steadily carved her niche in the Indian music scene. She rose to wider attention through her participation in MTV Hustle 2.0, where her energetic performances and powerful rap skills made her a standout contestant. Her previous hit single "Duniya Bekaar Hai" further cemented her reputation as a talented and versatile artist capable of blending rap and melody in a unique way.

Fans and music critics alike are impressed by her fearless approach to music, stage presence, and ability to push creative boundaries. With "TAK DHIN", she is set to continue her upward trajectory, offering a track that promises bold visuals, energetic choreography, and infectious music.

The stunner also gained widespread recognition as a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, where she captivated audiences with her authenticity and resilience. Despite facing challenges, including her struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis, KhanZaadi's journey on the show resonated with many viewers, earning her a dedicated fanbase.

As the release date approaches, KhanZaadi proves once again why she is one of the most exciting talents in the industry today. October 14 marks the arrival of a song that is sure to leave an impact, and fans can't wait to witness her rise.