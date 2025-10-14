Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Kriti Sanon To Represent India At World Health Summit, Advocating For Women’s Health & Gender Equality

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kriti Sanon To Represent India At World Health Summit

Kriti Sanon, actor, entrepreneur, producer, and UNFPA India's Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality, is set to take the global stage at the World Health Summit in Berlin as key note speaker. As a prominent advocate for women's health and empowerment, Kriti will join world leaders, policymakers, and experts for a pivotal discussion on Women's Health-Global Wealth: Catalyzing Returns on Bold Investments." The conversation will focus on the transformative impact of investing in women's health, highlighting that such investments are not only morally imperative but essential for fostering stronger economies and thriving communities worldwide.

Kriti's participation in this high-profile summit underscores her growing influence beyond the entertainment industry. From delivering powerhouse performances on screen to shaping trends as an entrepreneur and producer, she is now making waves as a global advocate for meaningful social change. Her role as UNFPA India's Honorary Ambassador demonstrates her commitment to creating tangible impact, driving awareness, and inspiring action around gender equality and women's health initiatives.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UNFPAIndia (@unfpaindia)

By representing India on such a prestigious international platform, Kriti is setting a benchmark for Indian celebrities leveraging their visibility for global causes. Her presence reinforces the importance of inclusive, forward-thinking conversations around women's health, and positions her as a changemaker who seamlessly bridges the worlds of entertainment, entrepreneurship, and social advocacy.

Actor, entrepreneur, producer, and now an influential global advocate, Kriti Sanon continues to chart her own league of achievements. Her journey exemplifies how determination, vision, and purpose can translate into powerful, worldwide impact, proving that her influence is as far-reaching off-screen as it is on it.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: kriti sanon
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X