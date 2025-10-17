Krown Stars Entertainment And Musical Powerhouse T-Series Forge A Landmark Collaboration For ‘Karakkam’

Krown Stars Entertainment proudly announces its first-ever collaboration with global music giant T-Series for its upcoming Malayalam film, Karakkam. The partnership marks the beginning of a long-term creative association between the two banners, bringing together strong storytelling and musical excellence on a national platform.

The film's music is crafted by the talented musician Sam CS, with lyrics penned by acclaimed writers Muhsin Parari, Vinayak Sasikumar, Anwar Ali, and Hareesh Mohan. Together, they promise a powerful and immersive musical experience that lies at the heart of Karakkam's storytelling. With Karakkam, Krown Stars Entertainment begins their journey to deliver distinctive Malayalam stories that balance rooted narratives with global sensibilities.

Speaking about the announcement, Kimberly Trinidade and Ankush Singh, producers and founders of Krown Stars Entertainment, said:

"We're thrilled to announce Karakkam in association with T-Series. This partnership marks the first of many exciting collaborations to come. Malayalam cinema is at a creative high, and we are proud to be part of this wave."

T-Series spokes person says,"We're happy to team up with Krown Stars Entertainment for Karakkam. The Malayalam film industry has consistently impressed audiences with its powerful storytelling and creative vision. This collaboration marks a new beginning, and we look forward to many more such inspiring projects together."

With production currently underway, Karakkam is directed by Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian from a screenplay written by Nipin Narayanan, Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian, and Arjun Narayanan. Karakkam is set to be a cinematic experience that bridges genres and audiences, backed by the creative synergy of Krown Stars Entertainment and T-Series.

The film is co-directed by Jithin C. S.; Bablu Aju serves as cinematographer, and Nithin Raj Arol is the editor. Rajesh P. Velayudhan heads art direction. Rinni Divakar is the production controller, Prasobh Vijayan the executive producer, and Mohit Chaudhary is the creative producer.

Costumes are designed by Melwin J, with make‑up by R. G. Wayanadan. Sreejith Dancity choreographs the dance sequences. VFX and graphics are crafted by DTM Studio. Sound Design is by Aravind/AUO2. Publicity designs are done by Yellowtooths, promo editing is by Don Max. Marketing and Communications is handled by Dr. Sangeetha Janachandran (Stories Social).