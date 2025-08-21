Lights. Camera. Creators! YouTube Fanfest Returns To Mumbai On THIS Date

YouTube Fanfest is back, spotlighting popular and emerging creators and artists shaping culture on YouTube. On September 11, 2025, the NSCI Dome Worli will come alive with high-voltage performances, cultural moments, and the enduring connection between creators and their fans.

Since its debut in 2014, YouTube Fanfest has become a leading showcase for creators - connecting with fandoms, celebrating diversity, and inspiring millions of emerging creators. More than just a live event, YouTube Fanfest has evolved into a cultural movement, where some of India's beloved creators come together to spotlight new content and trends.

This year, creators take center stage like never before, across every genre, on every platform, and in every space. From live on-stage acts to intimate off-stage creator sessions and global livestreams, YouTube Fanfest 2025 is where creators and fans own the moment together.

At YouTube Fanfest 2025, audiences can expect a vibrant mix of performances and creator moments, with over 20 creators and artists coming together across comedy, music, dance, gaming, beauty, fashion, originals, and new format showcases. The lineup features celebrated names such as Kusha Kapila, Shakti Mohan aka Nritya Shakti, Lisa Mishra, Sanju Rathod SR, Desiree Saldhana aka Suggahunny, Mayur Jumani, Tanmay Singh aka Scout, Mahesh Keshwala aka Thugesh, Abhishek Kumar, Nirmal Pillai, Raunaq Rajani, Himanshu Dulani, Gurleen Pannu, Alisha Hazal aka Dance with Alisha, Farah Khan, Shakshi Shetty aka Sharkshe S, Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming, and Sarah Sarosh.

Adding to this power-packed stage, the Fanfest will also welcome first-time performers, including rising stars Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu, Anshu Bisht aka GamerFleet, and Karishma Gangwal aka rjkarishma, bringing a fresh wave of energy alongside household names and iconic internet personalities. The mix of creators promises a perfect balance of star power and relatability.

And for fans beyond Mumbai, YouTube Fanfest 2025 will be livestreamed on YouTube bringing the excitement directly to screens worldwide. Creators and fans can reserve their spot here.