Maahi’s ‘Guess The Song’ Challenge With Brother Soham Crosses 1 Million Views On Instagram

Singer Maahi, who has been making waves with his music, recently shared a light-hearted video with his brother Soham Mukherji that has now crossed over 1 million views on Instagram. The clip features the brothers in a fun 'Guess the Song' challenge, which quickly turned into a competitive face-off, giving fans a glimpse of Maahi's playful side beyond the mic.

He recently made his debut as a playback singer in the film Naadaniyaan, starring Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan. His track from the film, "Tera Kya Karoon," has been receiving immense love, adding yet another feather to his growing journey as one of the most promising new voices in the industry.

With a successful playback debut and content that's connecting with audiences in a big way, Maahi is steadily making his space as both a musician and a performer to watch out for.