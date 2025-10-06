Malaika Arora On Being Showstopper For Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna In Hyderabad

The Deccan Derby 2025 is set to be a highlight of the year, combining lifestyle and sports in Hyderabad. Hosted by the Hyderabad Race Club and presented by the Race2Win Foundation, this event promises a blend of racing excitement, fashion flair, and philanthropy. The grand finale will feature a dazzling fashion show by designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, with Malaika Arora as the showstopper.

Beyond its glamour, the Deccan Derby is committed to social causes. It merges haute couture sophistication with community impact efforts. The event honours Hyderabad's equestrian heritage while spotlighting Race2Win Foundation's initiatives for meaningful change nationwide. It's not just about style and sport but also about using cultural traditions for positive societal impact.

Fashion Meets Philanthropy

Malaika Arora expressed her excitement about participating in the event. "I'm truly honoured to walk for Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna at the Deccan Derby 2025 presented by The Race2Win Foundation. This event isn't just about fashion it stands for a larger purpose - caring for animals, supporting communities. Race2Win foundation wants to bring about an impactful change and this event is a step in that direction. Hyderabad has always been close to my heart, and I'm delighted to be part of a celebration that combines style with compassion," she said.

The evening is designed as a private showcase titled "The Derby Evening: Fashion in its Purest Form." It celebrates elegance, culture, and the timeless spirit of the Derby. Designer Rahul Khanna shared his thoughts on the showcase: "Our vision is to present an evening of pure fashion, created exclusively for our private guests, as a celebration after the races. With this showcase, we are delighted to bring our world to Hyderabad, a city we love - and create a unique theme that blends elegance, culture, and the spirit of the Derby."