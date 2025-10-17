McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam Tour Cities, Date: Prateek Kuhad, King & Bloody To Perform. Where To Buy Tickets?

McDowell's Soda is expanding its renowned live music event, Yaari Jam, to three new cities: Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati. This edition features celebrated artists such as Prateek Kuhad, King, and Bloodywood. TribeVibe Entertainment produces and promotes this event, which has become one of India's largest branded live Intellectual Properties (IP).

The musical journey begins in Mumbai on December 12th, 2025, at Jio World Drive with Prateek Kuhad. It continues in Bhubaneshwar on December 14th, 2025, featuring both Prateek Kuhad and King. The tour concludes in Guwahati on January 10th, 2026, at The Greenwood Resort with performances by King and Bloodywood.

Expanding the Musical Experience: Where To Buy Tickets?

This year's Yaari Jam covers 15 cities across India. It includes Karthik Live shows in Warangal, Vizag, Rajahmundry, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada. Sanam's India Tour will visit Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Dehradun after a successful show in Kolkata earlier this year. More shows are expected to be announced soon.

Tickets for the events in Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati will be available on BookMyShow starting October 17th, 2025 at 1 PM IST. As India's leading entertainment platform hosts the ticket sales exclusively online.

Celebrating Friendship Through Music

Yaari Jam has evolved into a nationwide celebration of friendship through music. Each event offers a unique experience with a diverse lineup of artists. Fans can engage with their favourite performers through soulful sets and high-energy acts that unite friends and music lovers alike.

Varun Koorichh from Diageo India stated that music and friendship are central to McDowell's Soda. "Last year we reached over 50,000 consumers across five cities," he said. "This year we're expanding to 15 cities with an incredible lineup of artists who embody today's generation."

A Cultural Movement

Shoven Shah of TribeVibe Entertainment expressed pride in being part of this cultural movement. "Yaari Jam has grown into one of India's biggest branded live IPs," he said. "We're excited to bring yet another edition to life with incredible artists meeting the rising demand for authentic live moments."

King shared his excitement about performing at Yaari Jam: "Music is about people and shared experiences," he said. "I'm thrilled to sing with fans who come together not just for the beats but for the bonds we create through music."

The essence of real friendships is celebrated through these events as McDowell's Soda continues its commitment to connecting people via music. With each city offering a unique blend of genres and vibes, Yaari Jam provides the perfect setting for friends old and new to bond over their shared love for music.