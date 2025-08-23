Minahil Malik Intimate Video Leak Row: Was It Inspired By Kareena Kapoor? Pakistani Star Faces Allegations

Minahil Malik LEAKED Video: Pakistani actress Minahil Malik has been in the spotlight due to an explicit video that recently went viral. Fellow actress Mishi Khan accused Minahil of allegedly leaking the video herself. However, Minahil previously debunked these rumors, stating that the viral clip was not real.

Mishi Khan also suggested that Minahil might have been inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan's roles in Bollywood films. Although she made these allegations, Mishi did not directly mention Minahil's name. Let's take a closer look at what she said:

Minahil Malik LEAKED Video: Was It Inspired By Kareena Kapoor

Back in the fall of 2024, Minahil Malik started trending on social media for her alleged leaked video. Addressing the same, Pakistani actress Mishi Khan uploaded a video addressing the same on her social media. She showed her concern towards the X (Twitter) trend. However, she doubted whether the video was leaked purposely. She said in her video, "I think aap inspire ho gayi hongi, wo jo Kareena Kapoor ki movie hai 'Heroine' jise use end of the day kuch nahi mil raha hota to film ki promotion k liye wo nazeba videos apni viral kr deti hai (I think she might have been inspired by Kareena Kapoor's film Heroine, where the character, getting nothing in the end, resorts to leaking inappropriate videos just to promote her film)."

Mishi wrote in her post, "Shameful to see these influencers stooping to the lowest level for fame & disgracing their families, parents & the society. They should be banned from using social media."

As per MSN's report, Minahil asked her fans for support amid the viral video. She said, "Only someone who has no respect for women or doesn't have a mother or sister at home can do this. I am a witness, and so is my God. I only need your support."

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information, media reports, and statements made by the individuals involved. Filmibeat does not verify the authenticity of the claims mentioned and does not intend to defame or target any person. Readers are advised to interpret the content with discretion.