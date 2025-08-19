Get Updates
Miss Universe India 2025 Winner: Who is Manika Vishwakarma? Dancer, Artist, Founder & More

By
Miss Universe India 2025 Winner Who is Manika Vishwakarma

Who is Manika Vishwakarma: The 2025 Miss Universe India winner is Manika Vishwakarma. She won the title on Monday, August 18, 2025. With Manika Vishwakarma crowned the winner, Tanya Sharma secured the runner-up position. Meanwhile, Mehak Dhingra from Haryana came the second runner-up. The Miss Universe India 2025 event was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Manika Vishwakarma was crowned the winning title by Rhea Singha, Miss Universe India 2024. With Manika's name popping up everywhere in the news today, many wonder who she really is, what she does do and where she is from. Continue scrolling to know all the details:

Miss Universe India 2025: Who is Manika Vishwakarma?

Manika Vishwakarma hails from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. But she now lives in Delhi. Manika Vishwakarma is currently in the final year of her graduation degree in Political Science and Economics. Besides excelling in her education, Manika is a trained classical dancer, painter, and representative of India at BIMSTEC Sewocon, a Ministry of External Affairs-organized initiative.

Manika Vishwakarma is also the founder of Neuro Nova Organisation. As she launched the organization back in 2024, Manika said, "Today marks the launch of Neuro Nova, a deeply personal movement born from my journey with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder."

While donning the winning crown, Manika said, "My journey started from my hometown, Ganganagar. I came to Delhi and prepared for the competition. We need to inculcate confidence and courage in ourselves." She added, "Everyone played a big role in this. I thank all those who helped me and made me what I am today. Competition is not just a field, it is a world of its own which builds the character of a person."

X