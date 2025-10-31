Myntra GlamStream Fest Date, Venue: Himesh Reshammiya To Perform. Where To Buy Tickets Online?
Bengaluru, October 29, 2025: Myntra, one of India's leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle destinations, announces Myntra GlamStream Fest 2025 - one of India's first-ever festivals where fashion, beauty and music meet pop culture. Taking place on November 16, 2025, at MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai, from 3 PM onwards, Myntra GlamStream Fest marks a defining cultural moment that reimagines the intersection of style and self-expression.
Headlining
the
festival
will
be
Himesh
Reshammiya,
whose
electrifying
performance
will
set
the
stage
for
an
unforgettable
evening.
He
will
be
joined
by
an
exciting
lineup
of
artists
to
be
announced
soon.
Tickets
are
now
available
for
purchase
on
BookMyShow.
The exciting debut edition of the festival will feature some of the most loved brands, top musical acts, and some of the country's most influential creators and celebrities, creating a vibrant celebration of India's fashion, beauty, and cultural landscape. From new launches and handpicked collections to curated experiences by cult-favorite brands, along with compelling offers and gifts, attendees are in for a treat like no other.
Inspired by global cultural movements yet rooted in a distinctly Indian identity, Myntra GlamStream Fest captures the spirit of creative freedom, a space where music and pop culture get loud, and fashion and beauty get louder.
Born
from
the
highly
popular
Myntra
Creator
Fest
and
Myntra's
deep-rooted
creator
associations,
Myntra
GlamStream
Fest
represents
the
event's
grand
evolution
into
a
larger-than-life
cultural
celebration.
It
expands
the
scope
for
the
country's
fashion,
beauty,
and
lifestyle
ecosystem
to
come
together
at
a
single,
immersive
event
designed
for
India's
fashion-forward
audience,
especially
Gen
Z.
Speaking on the launch, Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra, said, "Myntra GlamStream Fest is the next step in our journey of building India's most vibrant fashion and beauty ecosystem. What began as a creator-led celebration has now evolved into a large-scale cultural experience where shoppers, creators, brands, and artists come together under one roof. It's a space where fashion, music, and beauty collide, a true reflection of how India experiences style and self-expression today."
Myntra GlamStream Fest promises the best of fun, fashion, music, and food - best enjoyed with your BAE and BFF.