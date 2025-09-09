Nargis (Pakistani Actress) Controversy: WHO Is Majid Bashir? Actress Accuses 3rd Husband Of Domestic Abuse

Pakistani Actress Nargis Controversy: Veteran Pakistani film and stage actress Nargis, born Ghazala Idrees, is making headlines once again. This time it's not for her performances or bold public persona, instead for a deeply distressing reason. The celebrated performer has come forward with serious allegations of domestic abuse at the hands of her husband, Majid Bashir, claiming he assaulted her mercilessly during a recent dispute at their home in Lahore.

Pakistani Actress Nargis (Ghazala Idrees) Domestic Abuse: Gets Beaten Up By Husband; FIR Filed

Seasoned Pakistani actress and stage artist Nargis, whose real name is Ghazala Idress) has become a victim of serious domestic abuse. According to a Bollywoo Life report, the actress has accused her current husband, Majid Bashir, of allegedly beating her mercilessly at their residence in Defence Housing Authority, Lahore, Pakistan.

According to Nargis, as per the same report, her husband became violent after she refused to transfer ownership of her property into his name. The disagreement quickly escalated into physical assault, leaving her bruised and emotionally shattered.

Reportedly, Nargis's brother, Khurram Bhatti, has filed an FIR in which he mentioned that this wasn't the first time Majid physically abused his sister. As claimed by Nargis, this incident took place on Friday. Her husband apparently dragged her by her hair, abused her and thrashed her mercilessly in front of her nephew and employees, crossing all limits.

Who Is Majid Bashir; Pak Actress Nargis's Third Husband?

For those unversed, Majir Bashir is the Pakistani actress Nargis aka Ghazala Idrees's third husband, whom she married in 2016. As per reports surfacing online, Majid is an inspector by profession.

Who Is Nargis (Pakistani Actress)?

Born on 11 August 1974, Nargis is a well-known name in the Pakistani showbiz. The 51-year-old has acted in more than 104 films in her career spanning from 1993 to 2018. In 2016, she reportedly emerged as the highest-paid stage artist across Pakistan.

She had married Afzal Butt in 1996 (it was her first marriage) and got separated in 2004. Then in the same year, she'd tied the knot for the second time. She exchanged wedding vows with Zubair Shah and got divorced in 2016 after 12 years of marriage. Nargis and Majid Bashir got married in 2016.

Back in March 2002, Nargis was reportedly kidnapped and assaulted by Abid Boxer, a dismissed police officer. She claimed that he had been harassing her after she refused to get into a relationship with him.