Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Open Up On Culinary Preferences, Family Food Traditions & MORE

Bollywood stars Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently attended the NRAI Indian Restaurant Summit 2025 & AGM. They shared their culinary preferences and family food traditions at the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the National Restaurant Association of India. The engaging fireside chat was hosted by Zorawar Kalra, Vice President of the association.

The couple's presence underscored the link between celebrity influence and family values in promoting India's rich food culture. Their discussion highlighted the importance of wholesome eating habits. This lively conversation likely resonated with attendees, emphasizing food's role in Indian culture and passing down traditions to future generations.

Celebrity Influence on Culinary Traditions

Neha Dhupia stressed the significance of balanced meals at home during the chat. She ensures her family enjoys nutritious yet tasty food daily. Her commitment to balancing health and taste was evident as she discussed her family's dietary habits. The couple also shared their passion for culinary exploration, especially discovering new cuisines while travelling.

Their global adventures have clearly influenced their appreciation for diverse food cultures and flavours. This passion for culinary diversity is something they actively share with their children, encouraging them to explore different tastes while maintaining a connection to their roots.

Instilling Love for Indian Cuisine

As dedicated parents, Neha and Angad candidly spoke about cultivating an appreciation for Indian cuisine in their children. They are committed to instilling a genuine love for traditional Indian food in them. This ensures that the next generation maintains a connection to their culinary heritage while staying open to global flavours.

Their efforts reflect a broader trend among parents who wish to preserve cultural traditions while embracing modern influences. By doing so, they hope to create a well-rounded understanding of food that respects both tradition and innovation.

Their appearance at this event highlighted how celebrities can play a role in promoting cultural values through food. It also showcased how family values can intersect with public advocacy for healthier eating habits, making it an impactful discussion for all attendees.