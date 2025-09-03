Netizens Call Out Farah Khan For ‘Insensitive’ Remarks on Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce

Farah Khan's recent vlog with Dhanashree Verma about her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal has elicited mixed reactions online. While some viewers found Farah's questioning intrusive, others defended her approach as a necessary discussion of public figures' lives.

Farah Khan's recent vlog featuring Dhanashree Verma has become a hot topic online. In the video, Dhanashree opened up about her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal, revealing that they have both moved on and remain in touch via text. While the revelations initially drew attention, the focus has shifted to Farah's approach during the interview.

Many Reddit users criticised Farah for repeatedly bringing up Dhanashree's past with Chahal. One user commented that Farah seemed insensitive by focusing on their marriage despite Dhanashree's vague responses. The post sparked a discussion, with others agreeing that Farah's questioning appeared intrusive.

Reddit Users Criticise Farah Khan

The Reddit post gained traction, with numerous users expressing similar sentiments. One comment highlighted the discomfort of watching the interview, stating that Farah came across as highly insensitive. Another user noted that Farah seemed to be asking about Dhanashree's past for views rather than genuine interest.

In another instance, a user recalled a vlog with Shehnaaz Gill where Farah made comments about Sidharth Shukla's demise, making Shehnaaz uncomfortable. This pattern of behaviour led some to question why Farah didn't exhibit the same persistence when interviewing other celebrities like Shalin Bhanot.

Fans Defend Farah Khan

Despite the criticism, some fans defended Farah's approach. They argued that discussing such topics was inevitable given their public nature and suggested that both parties were aware of the questions beforehand. A fan mentioned that Dhanashree had been speaking about her divorce due to her new show.

Another supporter pointed out that Farah also discussed Dhanashree's career and upcoming projects during the vlog. They felt this balanced out the personal questions and showed maturity in handling sensitive topics.

Diverse Reactions to Vlog Content

Opinions on Farah's vlog varied widely among viewers. While some found her approach uncomfortable, others appreciated her candid style and believed she handled celebrity news responsibly. The debate highlights differing perspectives on how personal matters should be addressed in public interviews.

The discussion around Farah Khan's vlog underscores the challenges of balancing sensitivity with public interest in celebrity interviews. As opinions continue to diverge, it remains clear that such content will always evoke strong reactions from audiences.