NFDC-backed “A Teacher’s Gift” To Be Screened At Tribeca Festival Lisboa 2025 On November 1

Marking another proud moment for Indian and South Asian cinema, the NFDC-supported film "A Teacher's Gift" has been officially selected for screening at the prestigious Tribeca Festival Lisboa 2025, to be held on November 1, 2025, at 2:30 PM at The Theatre, Lisbon.

The film, an immigrant British South Asian story, continues its remarkable international journey after winning the Best British Asian Film for Bridging Cultures award at the 2025 UK Asian Film Festival, and earning a Best Feature Film nomination at the BAFTA and BIFA-qualifying Iris Prize Film Festival in Wales.

Produced by Eric Ollerenshaw OBE, directed by Artur Ribeiro, and co-written by and starring Rajdeep Choudhury, A Teacher's Gift beautifully captures the intersection of identity, acceptance, and belonging. Set between London and India, the film follows Rohan, an ambitious Hindi language teacher navigating cultural expectations and personal desires. His bond with a sophisticated Englishman-rooted in a shared love for literature and cricket-transcends barriers of age, culture, and convention, leading to a journey of rediscovery and reconciliation.

Featuring a powerful ensemble cast including Anthony Calf, Paula Lobo Antunes, Anjali Patil, Dhruv Sehgal, Virgilio Castelo, and Varun Buddhadev, the film has resonated with audiences and critics alike for its authenticity and emotional depth.

At the Iris Prize Festival in Wales, noted television producer, writer, and director Jackie Lawrence described the film as "beautifully atmospheric and a much-needed story from and for the South Asian diaspora."

"For an independent British film that started its journey in the UK with a predominantly South Asian crew, then received support from NFDC WAVES Film Bazaar, and is now selected for Tribeca, this has been an incredible journey," said Eric Ollerenshaw OBE, Producer and former Member of the UK Parliament.

The Tribeca Festival Lisboa 2025, co-founded by the legendary Robert De Niro, brings the iconic New York festival experience to Europe. This year's edition will feature appearances by Kim Cattrall, Giancarlo Esposito, and Meg Ryan, along with the Portuguese premiere of Honeyjoon, winner of the 2024 Tribeca Festival AT&T Untold Stories Award.

With this selection, A Teacher's Gift once again underscores NFDC's commitment to empowering diverse voices and fostering international collaborations that spotlight the creative excellence of Indian and South Asian filmmakers on the global stage.