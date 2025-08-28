FilmMaker Nila Madhab & Vimukthi Jayasundara’s Spying Stars Is ONLY Indian Co-production Launched By BIFF

New Delhi 27th August 2025 : Spying Stars, produced by filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda (I Am Kalam, Kadvi Hawa) and directed by Caméra d'Or winner Vimukthi Jayasundara (The Forsaken Land), is the ONLY Indian co-production in the new competition section at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival in its 30th year. The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has launched a new, sweeping competition section for its 30th anniversary, transitioning from a non-competitive format to a competitive one. The 14 competition titles will compete for the Busan Awards in five categories: best film, best director, special jury prize, best actor, and artistic contribution. The winners will receive a trophy created by acclaimed Thai filmmaker and artist Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

Nila Madhab Panda, Filmmaker "Producing a film is not just about creation. For me, producing this film is like a spiritual journey. Vimukthi's deep reflection on the virus, nature, AI-and his poetic connection with the metaphysical world-makes Spying Stars a powerful and timely film. His use of psychological layers turns this story into more than a film-it becomes an experience. Spying Stars is a journey through fear, silence, and stillness. And above all, it's a film about finding inner freedom."

Spying Stars follows the journey of Anandi (Indira Tiwari), a biotechnician, who visits Hanuman Island to perform the last rites for her father. She is immediately placed in quarantine in a remote hotel due to a pandemic caused by a machine-dominant world. When a mysterious star starts following her, she escapes and seeks refuge with a mother and her transgender daughter.

Vimukthi Jayasundara, Director

"My film is a representation of how the tidy and so-called device-controlled world we were familiar with broke down and became an unknown and uncomfortable reality. It is a liberation film that is spiritual in nature. It asks one question: in a time of pervasive voyeurism and technological control, how do we retain our humanity?"

The principal cast of the film includes Indira Tiwari (Gangubai Kathiawadi, Serious Men), Kaushakya Fernando, and Samanalee Fonseka. Produced by Vincent Wang (Youth, Stray Dogs), co-produced by Arfi Laamba and Katharina Suckale (Loev, The Road to Mandalay), and Michel Klein. Cinematography is by Eeshit Narain (Gulmohar, Qarib Qarib Singlle), the music is composed by Alokananda Dasgupta (Sacred Games) and the film is edited by Saman Alvitigala

Spying Stars marks the first of the new content slate for Nila Madhab Panda's studio Eleeanora Images. Out of the three narrative features and two documentaries, his next as director-a departure from his earlier filmography-will go on the floors in early 2026.