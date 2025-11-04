Nitesh Tiwari And Qaseem Haider Qaseem’s “O Mehrbaan” With Shreya Kulkarni

Qaseem Haider Qaseem's new song "O Mehrbaan" is generating considerable excitement in the Indian music industry, especially as its shoot is set to take place in the scenic valleys of Kashmir. This soulful piece is crafted as a sufi-romantic melody, blending poetry and heartfelt emotions to offer listeners a mesmerizing experience. The music video pairs Qaseem Haider Qaseem with actress Shreya Kulkarni, under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, who also serves as the music director on this project. The lyrics are penned by Qaseem Haider Qaseem himself, further ensuring that the poetic essence is maintained throughout the song's journey

"O Mehrbaan" brings together a talented trio. Qaseem Haider Qaseem, celebrated for his evocative poetry and lyrics, brings a deep sense of feeling to the track. Shreya Kulkarni, known for her emotive screen presence, is featured in the music video. Directing and composing the music is Nitesh Tiwari, whose reputation includes a wide range of Bollywood music videos and films, working with industry giants such as T-Series and Zee Music, and renowned singers like Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu. Tiwari's signature style encompasses both visual grandeur and musical emotion, which promises to elevate the overall production of "O Mehrbaan."

The choice of Siligudi And Darjeeling for the video shoot underscores the song's romantic and deeply serene vibes, utilizing the stunning landscapes as a poetic metaphor for love and longing. Siligudi And Darjeeling has historically provided iconic locations for Bollywood songs, and "O Mehrbaan" aims to continue this tradition. The region's tranquil rivers, snow-capped mountains, and verdant scenery will offer a visually arresting backdrop, enhancing the overall appeal of the song and connecting visuals with the evocative lyrics

"O Mehrbaan" is described as a blend of sufi and romantic genres, combining traditional melodies, soulful arrangements, and heartfelt lyrical work. Nitesh Tiwari's music direction aims to create an immersive and soothing listening journey. Previous collaborations and successes of the director with notable playback singers add to the anticipation-ensuring high expectations for both the quality of the soundtrack and the accompanying video The song's poetic heart, courtesy of Qaseem Haider Qaseem, is expected to resonate widely with audiences who appreciate depth and emotion in music.

Set for release under top music labels, "O Mehrbaan" is already being discussed as a highlight in the current line-up of Indian music video releases. The composition, deeply rooted in sufi traditions but painted with modern romanticism, is poised to be both a visual and lyrical treat. With the distinct team of Qaseem Haider Qaseem, Shreya Kulkarni, and Nitesh Tiwari at the helm, industry watchers expect "O Mehrbaan" to find favor with fans of melody, poetry, and visually stunning music videos