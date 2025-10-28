Nora Fatehi Joins J Balvin, REMA & Martin Garrix As Headliner For UNTOLD Dubai 2025

Global star Nora Fatehi is set to make history once again as she joins the star-studded lineup of UNTOLD Dubai 2025, one of the world's biggest and most anticipated music festivals. The festival, taking place from 6th to 9th November at Expo City Dubai, will see Nora perform on the 7th November and along with her, the music festival will also see the global music sensations J Balvin, REMA, Martin Garrix, and Alan Walker.

The festival, globally renowned for its spectacular production, diverse lineup, and immersive experiences, makes its grand return this year, and Nora Fatehi's headlining act is poised to be one of its biggest highlights. Fans can expect a high-octane performance showcasing her signature dance energy, global sound, and dynamic stage presence.

Nora will also debut her much-anticipated international single, "What Do I Know (Just A Girl)" featuring Jamaican-American artist Shenseea, under Warner Music, marking the song's first-ever live performance at UNTOLD Dubai.

From chart-topping hits like "Oh Mama! Tetema" and "Snake" to record-breaking collaborations with Jason Derulo and Rayvanny, Nora continues to bridge cultures through music and performance. Her latest sensation, "Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka" from Thamma, became a global viral hit, crossing 1 million views in just 10 minutes and surpassing Taylor Swift's latest music video record within two days, a testament to her unmatched reach and influence.

As UNTOLD Dubai 2025 prepares to bring together the biggest names in global music, from J Balvin and Rema to Martin Garrix and Alan Walker, Nora Fatehi's performance stands out as one of the most anticipated moments of the festival, reaffirming her position as one of the most powerful global entertainers of today.