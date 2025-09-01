Get Updates
Orry Viral Video: Internet Slams Orry For Harassing Young Boy, Calls Him Weird & Creepy

Internet Slams Orry For Harassing Young Boy

Orry Viral Video: Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry is a well known name across the globe. From maintaining friendships with the riches of India, to being wished by Hollywood stars, he enjoys a great social circle yet the mystery of what he does for a living remains unknown. However, his recent antics have not gone down with social media users. After having an FIR on his name for consuming alcohol near the holy Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, Orry is now being called out for inappropriately touching a young boy.

In a Reddit post by user Killtheded, Orry is seen in a video with very close proximity to a young boy who clearly seems uncomfortable by the act. Users have expressed their dissatisfaction calling him weird, creepy and predatory. Another user commented, "People who date 19-20 years old when they are 30 something, are just legalized paedophiles. It's grooming, just because someone turns 18, they don't magically become mature."

We really hope Orry takes notice of his inappropriate gestures and does not become the Pedro Pascal of India.

Isn't this weird considering that boy is 20 and orry is like 30
byu/killtheded inInstaCelebsGossip
Isn't this weird considering that boy is 20 and orry is like 30
byu/killtheded inInstaCelebsGossip

