Orry's Unmissable Reaction Proves Salman Khan Is Still The Youth's Heartthrob!

Salman Khan is a superstar who rules the hearts of millions with his swag, style, and charm. He enjoys a massive and loyal fan base that adores him. Having had a long and remarkable journey in the entertainment world, he has always been a trendsetter and an icon followed by generations. Yet, he continues to remain a youth icon, a fact that was recently evident when social media sensation Orry shared his awestruck reaction after witnessing Salman Khan's stylish walk on the ramp.

Orry took to his social media and posted a video capturing his amazed reaction as he watched Salman Khan walk the ramp for ace designer Vikram Phadnis. Completely mesmerized by Salman's presence and style, Orry wrote in the caption -

"Bhai >>"

This indeed speaks volumes about Salman Khan being a forever youth icon. Orry's post proves that Bhaijaan is still the youth's heartthrob. Gen Z is still crazy about him, and he continues to possess the aura that drives them wild.

Moreover, Salman Khan's lineup remains packed with high-octane commercial entertainers like his upcoming and much awaited war drama, Battle of Galwan which has already set the internet talking and generated an intrigue amongst the audience ever since the first look was out. A reunion with Kabir Khan, especially one involving Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, could mark a shift towards the emotionally resonant storytelling that defined their earlier work together.