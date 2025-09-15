Pakistan's 'Peeche Toh Dekho' Star Ahmad Shah's Younger Brother Umer Passes Away

Ahmad Shah informs fans of his brother Umer's passing from cardiac arrest. Umer was beloved in the entertainment community, with heartfelt tributes from colleagues and fans alike. The Shah family continues to receive support during this difficult time.

Ahmad Shah, the Pakistani child star known for the "Peeche toh dekho" meme, shared devastating news on September 15. He announced on social media that his younger brother, Umer Shah, had passed away. Ahmad described Umer as the family's "little shining star" and requested prayers for him. Umer was a familiar face on television, often appearing with Ahmad on shows like Jeeto Pakistan and Shan-e-Ramazan.

Umer's sudden death was confirmed by television anchor Waseem Badami, who had been in contact with doctors. According to Badami, Umer died early Monday morning from cardiac arrest. This tragic event is the second major loss for the Shah family, following the death of Ahmad and Umer's youngest sister, Ayesha, in November 2023 due to health issues.

Industry Reactions

The news of Umer's passing prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Fahad Mustafa, host of Jeeto Pakistan, expressed his grief by stating he was "Speechless" over Umer's death. Jerjees Seja, CEO of ARY Digital, also mourned the loss and admitted he was "still in shock."

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan shared her disbelief on Instagram. She wrote in her story: "Unbelievable. Don't even know what to say. May Allah give his family sabr." The heartfelt messages reflect the impact Umer had on those around him.

Umer's Social Media Presence

Umer was active on social media platforms where he entertained followers with reels and videos. His presence online endeared him to many fans who appreciated his charm and innocence alongside Ahmad. The duo's playful antics won them a special place in viewers' hearts across Pakistan.

Ahmad Shah shared photos of his brother along with his announcement on Instagram. He wrote: "Our little shining star has left us. Please remember my brother and family in your prayers." The post resonated deeply with their audience who had followed their journey over the years.

The Shah family's loss is felt widely within their community and beyond. As they navigate this difficult time, they are supported by countless fans and friends who hold them in their thoughts and prayers.