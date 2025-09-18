Get Updates
Papon Delivers Back-to-back Soulful Tracks Across Films

By
Singer-composer Papon is in the middle of a busy and rewarding season, releasing one heartfelt song after another and drawing praise for his warm, expressive style.

For the film Tu Meri Poori Kahani, he has recorded six male versions composed by Anu Malik with lyrics by Shweta Bothra. Touches of ghazal-style arrangements run through the album, giving Papon room to let his voice shine.

Keeping the momentum alive, he joins Shilpa Rao for Ul Jalool Ishq in Gustaakh Ishq, a Vishal Bhardwaj composition with lyrics by Gulzar that evokes the charm of old-world romance. He also lends his voice to Hua Na for Jolly LLB 3, an intimate track with the same soulful feel.

Fans and music critics are in awe how effortlessly Papon blends contemporary sets with the timeless appeal of love songs. Furthermore, Papon is all set to release his Ghazal.

