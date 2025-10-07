Pawan Singh Finally Reacts To Jyoti Singh's VIRAL Video, Calls Out Estranged Wife For Creating False Narrative

Pawan Singh's Reaction To Wife's Claims: Pawan Singh has been making headlines ever since he entered the Rise and Fall house. Midway through the show, he exited, citing family reasons. However, ever since his participation, his name has been consistently linked to his estranged wife, Jyoti Singh. Recently, a video of Jyoti Singh went viral on social media, showing her in tears as officials arrived to escort her to the police station. "Ye Pawan Singh apni samaj ki eva karenge jo apni patni ko nikalwane k liye police ko bulwa rahe hain" said Jyoti Singh in the viral video.

Amid the ongoing allegations, Pawan Singh finally addressed the matter on social media, responding to claims that he had called the police to take his estranged wife to the station. He asked his estranged wife Jyoti Singh about the conversation they had for almost 1.30 hours when she arrived at his house yesterday. Pawan Singh said, "Kya yah sach nahi hai, ki kal subh aap mere society me aayi to maine aapko ghar pe bukaya aur kareeb 1.30 ghanta hamlogo ki vartalap hui (Isn't it true that you came to my society yesterday morning, I invited you into my home, and we had a conversation for about 1.5 hours?)."

Pawan Singh further alleged that Jyoti's sole demand was to secure her a spot in the upcoming elections at any cost. He further debunked the allegations of calling the police. Pawan Singh said that police officials were already present at the society to avoid any chaos during their meet-up. As Pawan Singh made this post, fans started commenting, "हम सब आपके साथ है भईया ❤️🙏 (We stand with you brother)."